Letter: Holidays can prove tense when discussing vaccines

It can be downright heartbreaking trying to convince someone you disagree with. Given a close family-member of mine is a flat-earther, I understand this frustration. During one of our arguments, I asked “What evidence would you need to see in order to change your opinion?” He responded with “There is no evidence that would ever convince me otherwise.” There is nothing more infuriating than arguing with someone who declares there is no prospect of convincing them. The pinnacle of this frustration came when he told me he wouldn’t be attending my wedding.

When our relationship was nascent, my fiancé and I would spend our weekends going to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Therefore, it was natural for us to choose a venue there. Then the pandemic hit, and people are now required to be vaccinated to cross the border. The flat-earther in my life refuses to get vaccinated. We have two doctors and three nurses in our family: we were all unable to convince him to get the vaccine.