Letter: Holden deserves to win in the new 24th District

The redistricting has placed most of Niagara County as the 24th District and a seat in Congress is up for grabs. The question is will voters across Niagara look responsibly at who is running?

It’s a very important election that could change the direction and education of our children. It could affect our economy and our relationship with our neighboring Canada. Steve Holden is the only choice of decency. A Veteran who understands the importance of honesty, integrity. A hardworking candidate, ready to work for you and who is concerned about the future of democracy. Steve Holden for Congress in Western New York 24.

Doug Nicholson

Lockport

