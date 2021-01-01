Letter: Hold public officials accountable for lawsuit

The 100-plus elected representatives who supported President Trump’s Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn the election based upon fraud without a scintilla of evidence, along with the Attorney General of the State of Texas and the “friend of the court” brief writers from several states that joined in the suit, are examples of a scary undercurrent of conspiratorial skepticism that threatens to rip apart our nation.

We need to speak out, loudly, against this attempt to undo the state election processes of five states where Joe Biden obtained more individual votes than Trump and substitute them with a few state legislators effectively appointing the president. A lawsuit in the Supreme Court should not be so casually taken like a fake news tweet. This is following a dictator.

The entire nation needs a civics lesson because we are losing ourselves in social media induced separatism. Vary your news sources and read history. A well-educated public does not allow this lawsuit to happen. Hold those officials who brought this dangerous lawsuit accountable when you go to the polls, otherwise we lose our right to vote and our federal system of government, our “United” States.

Thomas A. Steffan

Clarence