Letter: Hold men accountable for children they produce

A Sept. 24 letter from a licensed clinical social worker challenged pro-life folks. She took the frequently used tack of advising pro-lifers to focus their energies on helping children who are awaiting adoption or struggling with impoverished life circumstances.

She did offer the usual condescension for "those who pronounce their love for the unborn." I actually agree with the spirit and specifics of her letter that all good people should do whatever within their power to help children who are suffering or at risk. But here we go again – why is there never any outrage or challenge for the most simple of all solutions: Men should be held accountable for children they produce, period.

Over recent generations, domestic violence has been brought out into the open. Drunken driving has evolved from something we actually laughed about into something we understand to be a dangerous and shameful thing to do.