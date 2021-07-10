Letter: Hold manufacturers liable for environmental disaster

A recent Another Voice Column written by the CEO of a San Francisco recycling company is yet another false attempt to convince the public that “100% of all plastic materials can be recovered for reuse.” This is simply not true.

Chemists recognize two broad categories of plastics: thermoplastics and thermosets. Thermoset plastics are completely impossible to degrade into their starting materials without destroying them, they cannot possibly be recycled. Some few thermoplastic materials can be degraded into their starting materials for re-use, but this is so economically costly that it is not being done anywhere.

The only way in which effective recycling of plastics can be achieved is to make their manufacturer’s responsible for both the recovery and environmentally sound disposal of their products.

This is less a scientific/technical solution to the recycling problem than it is a political/economic one. It is one that can only be achieved when the disastrous nature of our plastic waste problem grows strong enough to force our political leaders to make the plastic manufacturers take responsibility for the disastrous problems their products have caused while they profited greatly.

Pleas for the public to bear the responsibility for the effective recycling of plastics have never worked and they never will.