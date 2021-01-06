 Skip to main content
Letter: Hold Caputo accountable for herd immunity scheme
The recently released memo from Michael Caputo's deputy at Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Alexander, said “We want them infected” referring to “infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions....we use them to develop herd [immunity.]”

Their theory was to use younger people (who might not get sick or die) to develop antibodies to fight Covid-19 while older people were dying at horrible rates. 

President Trump would later mention this unproven herd immunity theory.

But when a House select subcommittee publicized the memo, the administration suddenly dummied up and denied everything.

One can only assume that Caputo helped promulgate these policies when he worked at HHS. I call it “genocide.” If there's a better term, I'll use it. Caputo, et al., must be called to account.

Bob Catalano

Derby

