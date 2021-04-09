 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hockey team name change should be the top priority
0 comments

Letter: Hockey team name change should be the top priority

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The word “sabre” is defined as a heavy cavalry sword with a curved blade and a single cutting edge. With the way our hockey team is playing this season, perhaps they should change their nickname to the “Butter Knives.”

Grant Weber

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News