Letter: Hockey team name change should be the top priority

The word “sabre” is defined as a heavy cavalry sword with a curved blade and a single cutting edge. With the way our hockey team is playing this season, perhaps they should change their nickname to the “Butter Knives.”
Grant Weber
Buffalo
The word “sabre” is defined as a heavy cavalry sword with a curved blade and a single cutting edge. With the way our hockey team is playing this season, perhaps they should change their nickname to the “Butter Knives.”
Grant Weber
Buffalo
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.