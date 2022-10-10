Letter: Hochul, Supreme Court remain at odds on gun issue

Gov. Kathy Hochul, distinguished only by her disregard for, or complete ignorance of, the U.S. Constitution, is, de facto, at war with the Supreme Court. A pity that she has so little understanding of, and such great disdain for, that institution.

In her oath of office, she pledged to “… support the Constitution of the United States, …”

Yet, regarding New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, she tweeted, “In the wake of the Supreme Court’s reckless decision to reverse established law amid a national gun violence crisis, we acted decisively to keep New Yorkers safe.” She described the court’s decision as “not just reckless,” but “reprehensible” and “frightful in its scope.”

Her misconceptions include the actual role of the Court. If a law is unconstitutional, it is struck down, not “reversed.” Perhaps she would prefer that the Jim Crow laws remained enforceable by the individual states (see Guinn v. United States). She also apparently does not care to recognize other states’ “established” laws that prohibit abortions.

As to “reckless” and “frightful in scope,” imagine the governor’s ideal of no law-abiding citizen owning a handgun, let alone having a concealed carry permit.

With the defanging of police, the wimpy New York State bail laws, and diminished mandatory sentences for felonies, how are individuals to protect themselves? Will the governor send forth her Praetorian Guard to preserve the populace? Not bloody likely.

Her response to the Court’s rulings conjures the vision of a petulant brat throwing herself in full tantrum onto the store aisle because Mummy wouldn’t buy her a candy bar.

She needs a remedial civics course and to be sent to her room without supper, and neither elected governor, nor, as she evidently would prefer, crowned Empress of the Empire State.

Lee C. Broad

Depew