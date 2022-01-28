Letter: Hochul should wait to win before offering voting changes

I am addressing comments that our newly unelected Gov. Kathy Hochul, made regarding mail-in voting changes in New York State. I suggest that Hochul, who is replacing the disgraced top executive, should wait until she is actually elected to that position … after she runs on that platform.

Changes in voting laws were just rejected in a referendum in the last election. Ignoring what the citizens desire is part of the reason her predecessor was removed. He too believed he knew what was best for us.

I do not have anything against Hochul, I wish her well and am proud to say I worked with her husband, Bill Hochul, when he was United States Attorney for the Western District and I, an FBI agent. The governor needs to recognize these are very difficult times. More top executives now running our country are ignoring our laws – immigration, naturalization laws and disregarding the security of our southern borders and risking the lives of U.S. citizens. The rejection of mail-in “changes” is because of the susceptibility to voter fraud “mail-in” presents.