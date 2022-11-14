 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hochul should tell Pegula to fully fund a new stadium

  • Updated
Woody Johnson of the Jets and John K. Mara and Steve Tisch, Giant owners, decided to build MetLife Stadium with their own money and private funds. “No public taxes.”

Of course, there wasn’t vacant space large enough so they went 5 1/2 miles into New Jersey.

Kathy Hochul, when will you muster the courage and fortitude to tell Terry Pegula, time for you to build a dome stadium with your billions. It’s nonsense to build an open stadium next to Lake Erie with all the snow. Pegula why are you as tight as bark on a tree?

Anthony Kutter

Pembroke

