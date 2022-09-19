Letter: Hochul should take a stronger stand on migrant busing issue

It was reported by spectrum news that 10,000 migrants have passed through New York City’s shelter system since May. The overwhelming majority have been bused by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. There has little word from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Say what you want about Carl Paladino, had he been elected, you’d never hear the end of it. Have you ever wondered why New York State residents are one of the most heavily taxed in the nation? It’s time for Hochul to step up and take possession of her state. If she can’t or won’t, maybe it’s time for new leadership.