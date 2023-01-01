Letter: Hochul should practice what she preaches

The Dec. 22 Buffalo News editorial "Undermining Hatred" concerning education and detecting hatred was something I can easily agree with. The statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit (within the State Division of Human Rights) is a good idea.

However, what is problematic is that this is Governor Hochul's program and she is leading the charge. Gov. Hochul is in published pictures celebrating with Al Sharpton and at a Democratic Party fundraiser with Maher Abdelqader. Both have made anti-Semitic statements. There are multiple issues with this. First, if Hochul had a clue (or a capable staff to inform her), she would not be associating with these people. Would she associate with David Duke, or other KKK members? Probably not, so why is she associating with anti-Semites?

Which leads to another point. If someone wants to be a leader, they should lead by example, not merely with positive sounding words and statements. Based upon recent events, Hochul is not leading by example. I think it is appropriate that Governor Hochul re-adjust her "act." Then her promotion of the anti-bias unit would have much more legitimacy.

James Sterman

East Amherst