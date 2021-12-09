Letter: Hochul should lower judgment repayment rate

We are legal services attorneys who run a free court-based clinic in Buffalo for New Yorkers who are sued in debt collection cases. As described by Pastors Mark E. Blue and George F. Nicholas in their Op-Ed urging enactment of the Fair Consumer Judgment Interest Act, we regularly see clients who do not receive notice of a lawsuit and who find out years later that a judgment was entered against them. Accruing interest at the exorbitant rate of 9%, makes repaying these judgments impossible, which is one reason Gov. Kathy Hochul should lower it and make the rate more fair and just.
Paulette Campbell
Matthew Parham
Western New York Law Center