Letter: Hochul should lower judgment repayment rate

We are legal services attorneys who run a free court-based clinic in Buffalo for New Yorkers who are sued in debt collection cases. As described by Pastors Mark E. Blue and George F. Nicholas in their Op-Ed urging enactment of the Fair Consumer Judgment Interest Act, we regularly see clients who do not receive notice of a lawsuit and who find out years later that a judgment was entered against them. Accruing interest at the exorbitant rate of 9%, makes repaying these judgments impossible, which is one reason Gov. Kathy Hochul should lower it and make the rate more fair and just.