 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hochul should lower judgment repayment rate
0 comments

Letter: Hochul should lower judgment repayment rate

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

We are legal services attorneys who run a free court-based clinic in Buffalo for New Yorkers who are sued in debt collection cases. As described by Pastors Mark E. Blue and George F. Nicholas in their Op-Ed urging enactment of the Fair Consumer Judgment Interest Act, we regularly see clients who do not receive notice of a lawsuit and who find out years later that a judgment was entered against them. Accruing interest at the exorbitant rate of 9%, makes repaying these judgments impossible, which is one reason Gov. Kathy Hochul should lower it and make the rate more fair and just.

Paulette Campbell

Matthew Parham

Western New York Law Center

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News