Letter: Hochul, Seggos must enact rules to close gas plants

As a gas utility president, Donna DeCarolis speaks entirely in the interests of the gas industry, fanning consumer fears by misleading about energy reliability and the benefits of New York’s mandated transition to clean power (Another Voice: “Scoping Plan for New York’s energy transition falls short,” Dec. 28). Three gas industry representatives on the Climate Action Council already tried to derail its scoping plan, and were outvoted 19 to three.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, our electric power grid is the cleanest in the nation, only 25% of it reliant on natural gas. Efficient heat pumps and geothermal systems are perfectly capable of providing comfort in our upstate cold winters and increasingly hot summers. Gas lines are vulnerable to weather too, and rely on electricity to power blowers.

Indeed, the scoping plan bows to the gas industry by allowing them to pursue hydrogen and renewable natural gas. Neither can be mixed in sufficient quantities with natural gas to usefully meet energy needs, and both emit harmful greenhouse gases.

Gas infrastructure is a menace to our climate, not a tool to improve it. The scoping plan provides a sensible transition to clean power, plus expansion of transmission facilities for full reliability.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Basil Seggos, Department of Environmental Conservation chief, must enact regulations to close gas plants and handle the network of home gas pipes. Hochul must build on this foundation to implement bold and just climate policies.

Linda Casper

Williamsville