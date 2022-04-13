Letter: Hochul’s taxpayer giveaway should disqualify her in race

I recently read the budget put forward by Gov. Kathy Hochul. It is evident she is trying to buy votes in Erie County for her $850 million contribution to the new football stadium. That sum of money from state taxpayers is outrageous.

Apparently she has not traveled some of the state highways, other than the Thruway, on her trips from Albany to Buffalo. She should travel some of the rural roads in the Southern Tier, like those in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Some of the roads are so rough that to ride on them makes your false teeth to come unglued.

The Pegula family are the owners of the Buffalo Bills. If they want a new football stadium then they, along with the Buffalo Bills and the NFL should pay the entire cost.

The $850 million in her budget for the stadium would go a long way in repairing our infrastructure. It is time to replace her at the next election cycle.

David Carr

Hamburg