Letter: Hochul’s speech is hopeful, but there is more work to do

Regarding The News editorial, “Ambitious for New York,” Jan. 11, and ongoing coverage on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State speech and reactions to it, I must say I am relieved and hopeful. Hochul is sticking to and furthering her commitment to end our costly gas dependence.

The State Senate, under leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, already passed the All-Electric Building Act, ending gas hook-ups in new construction. State Assembly leader Carl Heastie must get the bill passed.

All-electric buildings are cheaper and faster to build, a plus for the Governor’s expanded housing agenda. They’ll eliminate the toxic compounds emanating from gas stoves – 18.8% of New York child asthma cases are directly associated with these appliances.

In particular, the Legislature, long subject to the gas greenwashing lobby, must nix the 100-foot rule, in which companies install new hook-ups for all new construction within 100 feet of an existing gas line. This is a direct subsidy to the fossil fuels industry which has created the climate crisis, and it’s a cost existing ratepayers will bear more heavily as more homes electrify.

Along with building all-electric, Hochul plans to make retrofitting and heat pumps affordable for ordinary New Yorkers. Her overall climate mission, including developing renewable energy and new transmission to handle it, will create jobs and address inequity.

The governor’s climate policies are effective economic and health policy, too.

Sara Schultz

Sierra Club Niagara Chair

Amherst Energy Conservation