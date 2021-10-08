Letter: Hochul’s order defies logic regarding health care workers

Let me get this straight, Kathy Hochul sets mandates for health care workers, which adds to their shortage of workers, then declares a state of emergency because of it. Like I said before “What happened to common sense?”
David Bracco
Cheektowaga
