Letter: Hochul’s order defies logic regarding health care workers
Let me get this straight, Kathy Hochul sets mandates for health care workers, which adds to their shortage of workers, then declares a state of emergency because of it. Like I said before “What happened to common sense?”

David Bracco

Cheektowaga

