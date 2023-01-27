Letter: Hochul’s housing plan will impact New York

Fun intended consequences of energy conservation beat unintended consequences of premature building electrification.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to add eight hundred thousand homes in the next decade can also deposit nearly a billion dollars annually into the pockets of more than two million people.

Using New York State materials and New York know-how, homes can be easily constructed to use at least 50% energy, without adding cost.

Consider: The median size of a new construction New York State single family dwelling is 1,200 sq ft, and there are 2.6 people per household. An average home uses about 11,500 kWh of energy per year, and at 19.74 cents per kW, that costs $2,270.10.

Design and build a home that uses 50% energy, using available, cost neutral materials, and gain $1,135.05 savings per home. Build eight hundred thousand homes, and put $908,040,000 into the pockets of over two million people.

This revenue stream flows annually, for the life of the home, which can be a hundred years. If energy prices ever rise, increased savings divert even more money into families’ pockets.

The economic impact multiplies as money spreads throughout neighborhoods and communities.

More fun intended consequences: Fifty percent energy savings shrinks greenhouse gas emissions by 3,600,000 tons of CO2 per year. That is the carbon equivalent of consuming 7,560,000 barrels of oil.

Whether you build homes, stadiums, grow facilities, schools, or warehouses, made in New York materials and New York labor maximize return on investment.

Marty Walters

Derby