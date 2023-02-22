Of all people, Hamburg’s Kathy Hochul should know exactly what will happen in Western New York if her plan to ban flavored tobacco statewide gets passed.

Adults no longer able to buy menthol cigarettes or mint chewing tobacco at their local convenience store will just travel to any of the numerous Native American smoke shops in the region and buy them there – without any state or local taxes, without any state regulation, and without any state monitoring to make sure the products aren’t sold to minors.

That’s what a majority of non-Indian smokers in Western New York have been doing for two generations as a simple way of avoiding exorbitant state taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco. As a former town board member, county clerk, and member of Congress here, Gov. Hochul is well aware of that reality.

This means, of course, that her flavor ban is destined to be a policy failure. State and local governments will forfeit millions in tobacco tax revenue, local businesses will lose millions in taxable sales, yet the product she wants to eradicate will remain widely accessible and widely consumed.

The Legislature should reject the ban because it will only serve to enrich the omnipresent “tax free” tribal smoke shops across Western New York.

Paula Aquino

Buffalo