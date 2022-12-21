Letter: Hochul’s executive budget must focus on renewables

Reading Ronald Passafaro’s Another Voice: “When did electrification become decarbonization?” one may wonder if the author has kept up with any of the latest publications written by climate scientists and energy engineers who are not working in the fossil fuel or gas appliance industry. Through his former work at ECR International and other organizations, Passafaro and his colleagues have a vested interest in continuing the use of natural gas, albeit with the addition of hydrogen to reduce a relatively small percentage of carbon emissions when compared to electrification and the use of renewable energy sources.

In stark contrast, the majority of scientists and engineers who have studied the potential of “electrifying everything” to reduce carbon emissions have reached agreement that transitioning to electric heating, cooling, cooking, etc., is urgent, quite feasible and can happen relatively quickly if public policies support the transition.

Fortunately, renewable power, the cheapest form of energy, is growing at a huge rate. New York is aggressively investing in both renewable energy and electric transmission.

In comparison, hydrogen is a lousy solution, but it does help gas companies maintain their profitable infrastructure and gas appliance sellers can continue to sell their products.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 Executive Budget must include a clear plan to require all-electric new building construction by 2024, advance building, appliance and equipment standards, discontinue fossil fuel subsidies and assist homeowners with transitioning from gas-powered heating/cooling systems to much more efficient heat pumps that can run on renewable energy sources.

Janet Lenichek

Amherst