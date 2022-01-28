Letter: Hochul’s climate strategy should be taken further

Buffalo’s own Gov. Kathy Hochul’s climate-leading approach will certainly bring an array of economic and environmental benefits to Western New York, including climate-forward policies to avert the deleterious effects of fossil fuel burning. But I think she’s not going far enough.

According to the New York State Research and Development Agency, the state should be spending $10 billion per year to meet the climate and environmental justice goals set forth in the 2022 budget. An initial investment of $15 billion, in this year of surplus, in addition to the already announced investments in vehicle charging stations and offshore wind, would get the ball rolling.

Retrofitting housing for electric heating and cooling, electrifying not just the power grid, but buses, trucks and cars and bringing justice to communities disproportionately affected by fossil fuel pollution is a tall order, but one that must be met. We must stop burning fossil fuels and invest in a green economy for the sake of our health, social fairness and our climate future.

Sara Schultz

Williamsville