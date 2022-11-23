Letter: Hochul’s climate council must remain determined

In 2022, voters spoke clearly for climate action, evaporating the expected “red wave” (“What the unusual midterms will mean for climate action,” Nov. 18). Climate voters will count even more in 2024. Get out the vote campaigns by environmental groups mobilized an increased turnout of the younger, poorer voters most attuned to the climate crisis. Climate actually tied crime for the top concerns of all voters. Since climate disasters are mounting, I see climate outpacing crime as a vote motivator.

Republican efforts to derail climate action will be disastrous for our country, and for their chances at clawing back any of their waning influence. Their potential efforts to hurt the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior and Energy Departments by claiming non-existent fraud are much the same tactics that backfired on the GOP so spectacularly in the 2022 election – clinging to 2020 election lies.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration’s historic climate investment needs state conviction to succeed. Fortunately, Democrats gained trifectas in six states – Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota – while Republicans lost their Arizona trifecta. (The Democrats failed only in Nevada, where leadership is now divided.)

New York voters chose climate leader Gov. Kathy Hochul over Lee Zeldin, who wanted to reverse our climate law. Hochul’s Climate Action Council must remain immune to the profit-motivated fossil fuel industry and the disinformation-spouting front groups it funds, and pursue the boldest possible plan to enable New York’s transition to clean energy, a green economy and climate justice.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst