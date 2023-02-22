Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a “Cap and Invest” (C&I) plan during the State of the State address. This emission reduction plan will charge high emitting businesses a fee and the state will invest in emission reduction projects. The C&I plan states “New York’s buildings are the largest source of emissions in our state,…” If you own a building/home, this applies to you.

People are leaving New York State, due in part to rising cost of living. Will the invest portion of this C&I plan offset owners out of pocket costs to meet reduce emissions requirements, such as:

• The 2030 ban on fossil fuel heating equipment sales (80% of New York buildings/homes use fossil fuel heat). President Biden’s potential ban on gas stoves. Owners will have to retrofit buildings/homes to use electricity, in addition to buying electric replacements when old systems fail.

• The 2035 ban on fossil fuel vehicle sales. This means purchasing electric vehicle(s) and installing home vehicle charging station(s).

• The C&I plans to grade buildings’ energy usage. Will owners be required to invest in insulation, replacing doors/windows, etc. to reduce emissions?

An owner will easily spend at least $10,000 to comply with emission reductions. The C&I includes roughly $1 billion in rebates for New Yorkers. Based on the $1 Billion being spread over just the single family homes, it will provide a few hundred dollars to each homeowner. Most money to achieve emission reduction plans will be provided by the owner. Will this C&I plan encourage migration out of New York?

Mary Gilstrap

Director

Independent Oil

and Gas Assn. of New York