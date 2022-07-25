Letter: Hochul’s action on gun law does a good job keeping us safe

In July, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that prohibits carrying a gun into a church, school, sports venue, bars and other places where one would find lots of people. Kind of makes sense to me; why would anyone think that it was necessary to carry a pistol (open or concealed) into such places? Yet we find that since the governor’s action we have read in this newspaper any number of licensed gun owners asserting that their freedom is being abridged. One Hamburg writer believes that this new carry law punishes law-abiding citizens because he can’t pack a gun wherever he chooses. A Cheektowaga writer feels similarly.

And what is the common argument for being able to carry a gun wherever? For self protection. OK, let’s look at the record. On Sunday July 17, a very brave 22-year-old Indiana man shot and killed a terrorist who was in the act of shooting persons in a shopping mall. Clearly, he was a hero. The National Rifle Association will assert that a good guy with a gun, like this man, is the best way to protect society from a bad guy with a gun. But the facts do not support this. Data from Texas State University reveal that of 433 recorded gun attacks on the public only 3% involved a gun battle with a citizen.

Now, about my rights. I am in the 10th decade of my life and have never been in a spot where my life has been threatened by someone with a gun. I do believe that the more guns being toted by the public the greater the chances are that one may face such a situation. The Supreme Court may or may not have been correct in asserting that New York State law governing gun carrying was unconstitutional. But I applaud Hochul and the Legislature for taking action on limiting the carrying of a gun in our state. By taking this action she has helped protect the right all state citizens to not fear being subjected to a shoot-out in many of our public places. How can that not be a good?

David Day

Buffalo