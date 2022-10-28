 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hochul represents true WNY ‘hometown values’

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Conservative Party Chair has submitted a column claiming to speak for Western New York “hometown values.” I am a life-long Western New Yorker, in my 70s, and have been a victim of gun violence. Safety, by keeping guns out of the wrong hands, is a Western New York value. The recent racist Tops shootings make the need to stop gun violence particularly important to Western New Yorkers. I give a sincere thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul for making the reduction of gun violence a key focus of her administration and shame on those who are looking to turn that against her in our name.

Maureen Maliszewski

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News