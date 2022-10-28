Letter: Hochul represents true WNY ‘hometown values’

The Conservative Party Chair has submitted a column claiming to speak for Western New York “hometown values.” I am a life-long Western New Yorker, in my 70s, and have been a victim of gun violence. Safety, by keeping guns out of the wrong hands, is a Western New York value. The recent racist Tops shootings make the need to stop gun violence particularly important to Western New Yorkers. I give a sincere thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul for making the reduction of gun violence a key focus of her administration and shame on those who are looking to turn that against her in our name.