“Offshore wind project will damage ocean ecosystem to no environmental avail,” Sept. 2, supplied by Creators Syndicate columnist Susan Estrich, suggests a powerless local David fighting a mighty Goliath intent on ecological destruction. Yet, as a Brown University study explains, Green Oceans, relentlessly hyped in the piece, relies on classic disinformation techniques taken directly from the national playbook fossil fuel industry-funded climate denialism.

Yes, the industry that brought us the environmentally devastating Valdez and Deepwater Horizon oil spills has caused irreversible climate catastrophe. Resulting record high ocean temperatures, not wind turbines, are killing ocean habitats. But the rate of climate heating can be slowed to avert the worst of its effects if we do the one thing the fossil fuel industry doesn’t want us to do: stop burning fossil fuels. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Public Service Commission must keep leading New York’s offshore wind development.