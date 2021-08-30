Letter: Hochul must use her power on looming climate crisis

Now that the U.N. has called a code red for our planet’s climate, solar energy must become a top agricultural product. Rather than seeing solar panels as competitors with rural beauty, we must realize that they are necessary to preserve it against increasingly drastic drought, flooding and storms fueled by the climate crisis. Luckily for us, we can grow renewable energy in peaceful coexistence with other agricultural products, and the Kowalski farm shows us how, with sheep grazing and bees whizzing amidst the panels.

The U.N. report explicitly states that we have already hurt our climate irrevocably. However, if we stop burning fossil fuels we can avert the worst outcome, an Earth uninhabitable by humans.

Stuck in committee this past legislative session was a bill, the Clean Futures Act, which would have banned all future gas plants in the state in favor of renewable solar and wind projects. Politics got in the way, and it never made it to the floor. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must be held accountable for that.