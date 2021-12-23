Letter: Hochul must take action to meet clean energy goals

The News’ editorial is right on target in spirit. Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to get New York’s clean energy house in order to meet our state’s aggressive climate goals as enshrined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019. That act was big on ambition and low on action. It is time to put teeth into it.

We have an earlier deadline than 2040, when the electric grid is to go 100% carbon-free. By 2030, we’re to have a 70% renewable grid, and it will take quite a lot of effort to get there.

It’s a real problem that New York City uses the most power, but has the least access to it. Clean Path New York is essential to balancing energy supply with demand. But concerns over the transmission of hydropower from Canada are real. We have solid alternatives to disturbing toxins in the Hudson River and running the risk of more dams being built.

Offshore wind power has vastly more potential than the one South Fork project you mention. Enough power for 10 million homes is in our future if the political will and investment will allow for it