Smoky Western New York is no climate haven anymore, nor can any reasonable person fail to see that unchecked burning of fossil fuels has us on a collision course with the so-called climate “tipping points” from which there is no return (“Canada's wildfires set to worsen,” July 8). Could we have possibly imagined the Arctic Circle burning? Record low ice there and in Antarctica means less light reflection, more ocean warming and more melting. Melting glaciers in far northern Norway are revealing methane-leaking springs.

It's hardly time for us to give up, but to call for serious bipartisan leadership to avert the worst of this disaster. Republicans must stop trying to weaken the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, the critical measure to transition us to clean power. Gubernatorial antics in Texas and Wyoming would stall the booming clean power industries there. The climate crisis is real and affects all constituencies from the record-hot South to the fire-stricken West.

Gov. Kathy Hochul must go all out to speed New York’s energy transition, smoothing the way for upstate solar and wind plants over NIMBY objections and accepting all viable offshore wind bids, even if a fourth solicitation is necessary. Our Legislature, especially Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, failed us this session in passing a full slate of clean building laws. The NY HEAT and Just Energy Transition Acts must get through the next session.

What are our elected officials waiting for?

Sharon Murphy

Buffalo