Regarding “National Fuel CEO calls state energy plan ‘incredibly irresponsible’,” Feb. 4, of course he does. The key sentence in the article states “…a shift to electrify appliances and heating would likely cost National Fuel a major part of its current business.”

National Fuel is operating by the gas industry playbook’s Plan B, now that people understand their role in the climate crisis: exaggerate the risks of electrification and argue to slow it down by reexamining the transition process. The Climate Action Council has made a feasible plan based on two years of study.

It’s too late for our climate for us to slow down gas transition. Plus, the faster we turn away from gas, the lower our utility costs will be, a relief to everyone, including the over one million consumers suffering utility debt. Every new “free” gas hook-up raises profitable monthly services fees across the board. Since America has become the largest exporter of liquid natural gas, the era of cheap domestic gas is over.

Gas users don’t have a 2030 deadline to go electric. They can wait until their gas heating needs to be replaced. Newer heat pumps operate to minus 13 degrees. Norway has the most per capita heat pumps in Europe. They are becoming the primary heating source in Sweden and Finland.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, already investing in transmission upgrades, must step up her commitment to getting as many wind and solar projects in service as fast as possible.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw