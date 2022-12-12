 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hochul must sign into law Puppy Mill Pipeline bill

With the election behind us, I’m hopeful that Gov. Kathy Hochul will finally sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill into law. This legislation would cut off the cruel pipeline of mill-raised puppies ending up in New York’s retail pet shops and sold to unsuspecting consumers. With so many wonderful, healthy animals available from responsible breeders and shelters, there’s no reason for our state to continue propping up an inhumane and outdated business model. This is 2022, not 1952. Our Erie County and Buffalo representatives in the state Legislature helped pass this popular legislation with significant bipartisan support. There’s no excuse for puppy mill abuse and this important bill should be signed immediately without delay.

Christine Hutten

North Tonawanda

0 Comments

