Letter: Hochul must sign Grieving Families Act

The editorial board is absolutely right in its endorsement of the Grieving Families Act – and as members of one such grieving family, we know all too well how New York’s current wrongful death law causes harm and denies justice. When our daughter Elly died in the 2009 Colgan crash, the insurance companies were allowed to put a dollar amount on her life and our loss based only on the future financial support she might have provided us with no acknowledgement of our grief.

While no amount of money could ever bring a loved one back, this callous determination not only brings families like ours more anguish, but it translates to uneven justice depending on the income, age, race and gender of the deceased. The families of crash victims from Connecticut, Pennsylvania or most other states were entitled to compensation for their grief, but New York families were not. That means New York victims got less justice and accountability than others on board -- for the same shocking tragedy.

Gov. Hochul, please do right by New York families like ours – as you have done time and time again before – and sign the Grieving Families Act.

John and Marilyn Kausner

Clarence