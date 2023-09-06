Lost in the stack on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk is a crucial bill protecting New Yorkers from neurotoxic neonic pesticides. The Birds and Bees Protection Act unwinds the EPA’s approval of these dangerous substances made more urgent by their own findings: neonic pesticides are driving over 200 species to extinction, including the pollinators agriculture depends on. We already knew that neonics contaminate soil, water supply and our bodies, with a persistent and growing concentration. Neonics target the brain and central nervous system, and are associated with memory loss and muscle tremors in adults, and lowered sperm counts and testosterone. Nearly all pregnant women’s bodies contain neonics which pass to the fetus, elevating the risk of autism-like symptoms and cognitive deficits. These dangerous pesticides have already been banned in Europe. Safer, effective alternatives are readily available.