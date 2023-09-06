Lost in the stack on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk is a crucial bill protecting New Yorkers from neurotoxic neonic pesticides. The Birds and Bees Protection Act unwinds the EPA’s approval of these dangerous substances made more urgent by their own findings: neonic pesticides are driving over 200 species to extinction, including the pollinators agriculture depends on. We already knew that neonics contaminate soil, water supply and our bodies, with a persistent and growing concentration. Neonics target the brain and central nervous system, and are associated with memory loss and muscle tremors in adults, and lowered sperm counts and testosterone. Nearly all pregnant women’s bodies contain neonics which pass to the fetus, elevating the risk of autism-like symptoms and cognitive deficits. These dangerous pesticides have already been banned in Europe. Safer, effective alternatives are readily available.
Imidacloprid, a popular neonic chemical, was found to have contaminated water sources in Niagara, Erie, Orleans, Monroe, and Genesee County. Research also shows that neonics are present year-round in the tributaries of the Great Lakes, including Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Neonics frequently contaminate New York water at levels indicating “ecosystem-wide damage”—eradicating invertebrates that birds, fish, amphibians, and wildlife depend upon for food. Our 4,000 acres of apple and cherry orchards are directly affected by pollinator loss, with lowered crop yields nationwide.
People are also reading…
What would DDT-fighting Rachel Carson think? Can we avert another “Silent Spring”? The governor must sign the Birds and Bees Protection Act immediately.
Linda Casper
Williamsville