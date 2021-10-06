Letter: Hochul must push smart climate policy for New York

No question New York energy policy should be creating jobs in clean renewable power, and the more Gov. Kathy Hochul encourages homegrown wind and solar projects, the more people will be employed in good-paying ones.

Right now and very unfortunately, she’s already given the go-ahead for the transmission line to bring hydropower from Canada, giving jobs to Canadians and taking them from New Yorkers. Pennsylvania natural gas is polluting our state and fueling the climate crisis that we all increasingly see and feel. But there’s much more to be done to bring renewable energy investment to New York communities.

Residents in each affected community must realize that renewable energy projects are not only critical to a sustainable future but are economically beneficial on a local level. Wind and solar companies bring investment and jobs, often leasing underutilized farmland or brownfield sites.

By the way, 10 gigawatts of solar power is not so scary. It takes about 3.4 acres of solar panels to create one gigawatt. Thirty-four acres of solar panels distributed around the state is more than doable.

We must stop burning fossil fuels to keep the climate crisis from worsening to the point of no return. It’s in Hochul’s hands to forward smart climate policy that protects New Yorkers.