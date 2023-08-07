President Biden’s recent effort to mitigate heat suffering, unlike his landmark climate law, doesn’t target global warming directly, but gives the false impression that the climate crisis is something we’ll all just get used to with the proper safety measures (“President’s measures target global warming,” July 28). So much of the climate emergency, while long-predicted, puts us in unprecedented territory that we’ve never thought to prepare for (“Millions of workers lack smoke protections,” July 28)

Human life did not evolve to survive spiking temperatures, nor did contemporary plants and animals, and little that lives can evolve fast enough or flee far enough. While we may have been having a relatively normal, if smoke-scarred, summer here, unlivable heat elsewhere on the globe is starting to force human migration and agricultural disruption (“Spared worst summer heat until now, Northeast sweats,” July 28).

Gov. Kathy Hochul must get us the renewable solar, land-based and offshore wind power to end New York-sourced climate pollution. I hope clean power developers can work more productively with local communities to assuage people’s fears, stoked by misinformation. Personally, I signed a contract to add solar to my home yesterday. The Inflation Reduction Act and New York State incentives made it a no-brainer.

We also have to decarbonize our built environment. The failure of the NY HEAT Act to pass the Assembly, blocked by Speaker Carl Heastie, is a shame. We shouldn’t keep paying for profitable, methane-emitting pipeline expansion. It’s signing our own death warrant.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw