Letter: Hochul must pay attention to state’s Latino community

Our New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul gave out some goodies during the “Somos” conference in Puerto Rico recently. The conference is an annual event where Latinos – “elected and community leaders” – take a vacation with your hard-earned taxes under the disguise of a “legislative, public policy business activity.

The governor is going to need the downstate votes. In that spirit, she wasted no time in trying to solidify the New York City vote by announcing the names of several Latinos to key appointments.

Since I live in Buffalo, I would love to know what “goodies” she has under the Christmas tree for Latinos from “upstate” New York, as well as Syracuse, Rochester and other upstate communities with a sizable Latino population. I strongly recommend that our progressive Latino groups take the lead in reaching out to the governor to help her develop an upstate “Latino plan.”

I’m sure that some Buffalo Latinos, already, are working to attach themselves to her Christmas patronage tree; but to get the most mileage for our community, it’s vital to have the progressive and independent Latino voice at the table.