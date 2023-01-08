Letter: Hochul must make state enticing for offshore wind

Affordable housing must be a top priority for Gov. Kathy Hochul (“What could top Hochul’s 2023 agenda? Housing, child care and combating crime,” Jan. 1). But she must uphold her bold and equitable climate agenda. Climate voters, especially young people who’d never voted before, led her narrow victory over anti-environmental Lee Zeldin. Despite the fears inflamed by gas industry disinformation, voters want climate leadership.

Hochul now has the backing of the Climate Action Committee’s scoping plan to commit to vast changes in our energy sources that will make life healthier and more affordable, with lower energy costs, for New Yorkers. Moving the all-electric new construction requirement back to its original 2024 goal means cheaper and faster housing development, plus safer homes free of toxic gas. She can use her executive budget to effect that, or at least support legislative action.

She must make New York the most attractive state for offshore wind developers who are also being courted by New Jersey. Offshore wind creates a manufacturing and supply chain across the state, making ambitious climate policy a business driver.

Housing must be equitable. Gas plant closures improve the toxic environment imposed on Black and brown communities, which has led to asthma and poor cognitive development, increased health costs and poor educational outcomes.

Hochul can reduce crime by providing communities with climate justice and equity. Fully following through on the climate scoping plan will drive positive results for all of Governor Hochul’s stated 2023 priorities.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw