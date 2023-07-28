“Experts fear diseases may spike as globe warms,” July 20 is yet more evidence we’re spoiling our own home. As we cook the planet with greenhouse gas emissions, how our entire society will change is becoming increasingly apparent. Heat and sea water rise are starting to make regions unlivable - where will those climate refugees go? What happens to the global economy when agricultural areas become deserts? I often wonder what people leaving for ostensibly better lives in Phoenix could have been thinking, or Florida, where ocean waters are in the 90s, setting the state up for a rough hurricane season.

Thank you, Missy Simms, for putting a bullseye on the industry most fundamentally at fault in our current crisis (“On a mission from God: suing big oil for climate damages,” July 20). I hope taking these climate-killing companies, that continue to fund climate denial and inaction, to court will be a winning strategy.

It is definitely not too late to grab the controls on this train wreck. The Biden administration’s epoch-making Inflation Reduction Act can’t meet America’s greenhouse gas reduction goals without meaningful state action. We need Gov. Kathy Hochul to keep land-based solar and wind farms on a fast track, and not fall sway to gas industry propaganda about “green hydrogen” and “renewable natural gas,” which keep them in business at our planet’s expense. Hochul must also make sure we meet our mandate of 4.5 million homes powered by offshore wind by 2035.

Linda Casper

Williamsville