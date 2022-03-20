Letter: Hochul must invest in renewable energy

If there’s anything positive that could possibly come out of the terrible conflict in Ukraine, it’s the message that we must wean ourselves from fossil fuels entirely. Our dependence on them is unsettling our economy in the short term, as prices skyrocket. Yet increasing reliance on fossil fuels will also create long term unstoppable changes to our climate that will make these temporary dislocations look trivial.
Fatal heat waves, superstorms, rapidly rising sea levels and uncontrollable wildfires in drought-stricken areas due to rising greenhouse gases will rock our economy and threaten our lives.
Our shift to wind and solar power, to electric heating and cooling, and to electric vehicles will require tremendous political will and tremendous investment. The fossil fuel interests have long had political leaders in their pockets. Gov. Kathy Hochul must follow through on her commitment to invest in renewable energy infrastructure, and not let oil and gas companies determine our future.
George Ann Carter
Warsaw