Cancel the hot tub and take a Florida beach vacation instead! (“Sea life at risk as ocean off Florida hits 101 degrees,” July 27) But don’t expect to see coral reefs for too much longer, or any number of other species dying out in or fleeing hot, deoxygenated waters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t care less about this - too busy bashing teachers and librarians, and whitewashing slavery - nor do House Republicans trying to derail federal climate action. But Gov. Kathy Hochul, with the support of a concerned citizenry, must pick up the pace on upstate solar and wind and Atlantic offshore wind to clean up our electric grid while keeping the lights on.

The governor must detangle the procurement process for land-based renewables, and select the maximum number of offshore wind bids, even if that means opening a fourth solicitation.

People have a lot of erroneous concerns about the effects on our lives of solar panels and wind turbines. Consider the alternative - inaction. We’re living with that now, and it’s only going to get worse.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw