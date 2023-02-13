“There’s no ice on Lake Erie: Does that mean we’ll get more lake-effect snow?” (Jan. 30) skates over a troubling trend. Lake Erie really is getting warmer, and it’s because climate change is increasing air temperatures. Lake ice is arriving later and breaking up sooner. Warmer water means more evaporation and sinking water levels.

There is no positive spin on these facts. Warmer water wrecks the lake’s ecology. More algae blooms will poison drinking water. Invasive species like the zebra mussel will spread further. The lake will breed more dangerous bacteria. Normal lake fish are getting distressed.

Declining water levels have even required ships to reduce their tonnage, driving up shipping costs. Lake-front infrastructure will be expensive to adapt.

These conditions, along with our historic blizzard, are calls to Gov. Kathy Hochul to press ahead with the state’s commitment to renewable energy – solar and land-based wind, as well as ocean turbines. Hochul must meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act climate mandate.

Linda Casper

Buffalo