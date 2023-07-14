Where are our brains? When did common sense, decency and our humanity die?

After reading the article about how New York State allows wildlife killing “contests,” I was appalled, disgusted and sick to my stomach. Shame, shame, shame on anyone who could do this – or even call this a sport or themselves a sportsman or hunter. It is senseless, cruel carnage – nothing more. Boys with toys – that kill.

These creatures are not here for our pleasure or destruction. This must stop.

This is but one more sad example of our greed, insensitivity and plain stupidity. Perhaps when every beautiful creature that helps keep us alive is gone, will we realize that without them, we are dead too.

Probably not.

Sen. Tim Kennedy’s bill seeking to ban wildlife killing contests has passed in both the New York State Senate and Assembly.

The governor must act.

Sharyn Vilardo

Niagara Falls