Letter: Hochul misses the mark on Outer Harbor development

Wow! Almost $300 million to develop the Buffalo outer harbor using New York Power Authority funds is fantastic. Another restaurant is to be built near where the Pier restaurant failed and was torn down. The key point missing is more access and the continual blind spot to rebuilding that Michigan Avenue bridge that was destroyed in the 1960s. Why can’t the governor sit down with the mayor of Buffalo and the Plant Management of the General Mills Plant and get the bridge put back in place? Buffalo needs that additional access to get to the waterfront because you get strangled using Ohio Street and Tifft Street. That Ohio Street bridge is closed too often for maintenance. Seventy years without that bridge is too long.