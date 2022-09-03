Letter: Hochul makes it tougher on law-abiding gun owners

Recently, Rod Watson had an excellent column regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s overturning the draconian laws regarding getting a pistol permit in New York. As we have come to expect, Hochul answered by showing the Supreme Court of United States that she has more power than they do. She signed new gun legislation making it hard and expensive to get a pistol permit.

She has changed the process to get a pistol permit from a relatively reasonable process to one requiring an exceedingly difficult bunch of paperwork and the necessity of firing on a range. There is a real problem finding enough instructors and workable ranges. Where are they? What are the questions on the written test the applicants have to take? How much is the process going to cost?

The governor also has placed unreasonable laws regarding where a legal gun owner may carry a gun. She has not accepted the fact that criminals don’t obey laws and will take advantage of the new law that expands the number of “safe places” to kill a lot of people.

She has a huge list of places where all guns are illegal, like restaurants, parks and dozens of other places where people expect to be safe. Now, these places are safer for criminals because no citizen will have a viable means to stop them. Hopefully, these laws will be overturned by the courts.

Budd Schroeder

Amherst