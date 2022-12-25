Letter: Hochul, Legislature must push climate plan

Regarding “Sweeping changes to state’s energy policy gain approval,” Dec. 21, the Climate Action Council’s plan to create a clean-powered New York and slash dangerous emissions is a major step. But opponents on the Council, like Donna deCarolis, president of National Fuel’s utility business, succeeded in dangerously slowing implementation with misleading claims. Their insistence of a delay in the requirement for all-electric new construction gives gas companies a full year to install new gas hook-ups, locking all ratepayers into their cost, and justifying continues gas use. Heat pumps are vastly more efficient than gas heating, and do not require gas backup in New York’s cold winters. They are the smart choice when replacing gas boilers at the end of their useful lives, getting cheaper to run as cheap wind and solar facilities increasingly power our grid. There should be no “pumping the breaks” on climate action. We must stop pumping polluting gas altogether. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature can and should codify the original 2024 all-electric construction requirement.