As parents, we are worried and saddened to see that our Gov. Kathy Hochul only included a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to provide services for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) into her Executive Budget. Last year for the first time in 10 years, agencies that provide services and supports for our son Craig, who is 34 and has Down syndrome, and others across New York State received the recognition and funding necessary to begin to address the workforce crisis. But it cannot end there, there is still a workforce crisis and the not-for-profit agencies that provide 85% of the supports and services need a COLA of at least 8.5% to continue to provide these needed services and regular wage enhancements for Direct Support Professionals.

Efforts need to be made to see that Direct Support Professionals begin to receive a fair wage which is above the minimum wage the way it used to be, because they provide life-sustaining supports and require special training. Being able to recruit and retain trusted and competent workers has been extremely difficult, especially during the pandemic and many left during this period. DSPs are the backbone of the system that serves these citizens. Currently, staff vacancies across the state are worrisome and people’s lives hang in the balance.

Much ground has been lost over these years and it will take more than the one year of increased funding to help repair the damage done; therefore, these increases need to be sustainable over time to help rebuild the workforce. We laud statewide efforts by our governor to work with statewide agencies such as New York Disability Advocates and others and these efforts require significant funding to assure adequate services are available. Finally, as loving parents we want Craig and others with I/DD to be served by caring, trusted and fairly compensated workers now and into the future. We appeal to Hochul and legislators to do right by them.

Max and Joyce Donatelli

Hamburg