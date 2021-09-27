Letter: Hochul is shapeshifting into a far-left Democrat

Recently many of us had high hopes Kathy Hochul would be a good, moderate clear-thinking governor. Now, minds are changing. I mean, look who she appointed lieutenant governor, a fist shaking, loud talking downstate liberal activist. It was really a sight to see. Hochul on one side of him and Al Sharpton on the other. Mark my words, they will turn “our Kathy” into the next Gretchen Whitmer.

I mean look at the rhetoric that is coming out of her already.

Pushing for mask and vaccine mandates. What’s next? Lockdowns?

She wanted to buck the Supreme Court ruling to end the eviction moratorium and even extend it to January 2022.

She wanted to get the New York State legislature back in session ASAP to push for all this nonsense, plus get the cannabis legislation taken care of.

So if dear Kathy wants to speak on the increase in Covid-19 cases in hospitalizations she should ask how many are people that have been schlepped up here from our wide open Southern border.

Believe me folks, what our dear Kathy is being led down the garden path to become isn’t going to be pretty.