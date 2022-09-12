Letter: Hochul is making a mistake on the latest gun regulations

The governor’s new gun restrictions effective Sept. 1, are not an issue of freedom of speech, they are an act of treason chosen to destroy an American liberty, underscored as an established right for all Americans. For Gov. Kathy Hochul to pretend she has the authority indicates her doing so without voter awareness, voter approval and suggests she is following Andrew Cuomo’s playbook. I want it, I enact it.

This kneejerk attack on our Constitution, its Bill of Rights and law-abiding citizen gun owners is so far off target, I venture to say she is displaying corrupt unwarranted bias that clearly quantifies her blind ineptitude for making such crucial gubernatorial decisions.

Cuomo paid the price, now it’s her turn. This is going to be a hard lesson for her to accept and recover from (politically). Other than employing Gestapo tactics, her legacy remains to be seen.

My suggestion would be a meeting of the minds and an immediate charge of treason ensuing. If nothing else, objection duly noted and kill time by letting the courts sit on it until after the election.

Joseph Coia

West Seneca