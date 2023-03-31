I could not agree more with the Cheektowaga writer who deplored Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to electrify New York State in Everybody’s Column on Wednesday, March 15. Please read it when you can. The writer made some very salient and critical points in his observation. I would like to add my two cents in reminding you that when all new homes start to be built to carry electricity alone, this leaves the rest of us on gas to pick up the slack gap with no additional revenue going to the gas utility. You think National Fuel won’ t raise your bill when no new gas customers are coming online? That’s frightening enough, but consider this. If Hochul is successful in bringing this about, how long will it be before the rest of us gas customers will be ordered to convert our existing gas-heated homes to all electric? I’ve done my research, and just the average home’s cost of re-fitting to all electric will be between $25,000 to $50,000 dollars. Will the state pay for that? I don’t think so. Hey, it’s great to have your own opinion about something, but when you’re the governor of a state with the power to enact legislation to make that opinion a law … well, do I really need to go further? Stop this before it’s too late.