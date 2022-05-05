Letter: Hochul is going a good job, despite what Churchill thinks

I wish to speak up for the governor and point out: She isn’t an ideologue. She is just a good public servant who rolled up her sleeves the first hours when she took office. It’s not easy being a Democrat these days with the incessant pressure from the progressive faction to pull all policies in their far-left direction. Remember Mayor Bill de Blasio and the disaster he was for New York City? Hochul has to contend with the progressives and yet try hard to find a rational middle ground. Journalist Churchill is banging away at the error the new governor made in selecting Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor. “Lieutenant Governor,” who cares? Yes, she did let herself be swayed by identify politics in choosing “liar” Brian A. Benjamin (endorsed by Al Sharpton.) But I’m confident this good woman is once burned and now wiser. History teaches us the young President Kennedy learned his lesson from the Bay of Pigs tragedy and from then on kept suspect advisors at arm’s length. At least Hochul knows how important the Bills are to this community in terms economics and morale. It looks like she has risked her political life on the new stadium and keeping the Bills right here where they belong. I’m not looking for George Washington or Margaret Thatcher, just a hard-working public servant with minimal ego. I’m not a Democrat so I can’t vote for her in the primary but come November. Thank you, Gov. Hochul (who, by the way, is a Syracuse University graduate).